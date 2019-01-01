Ghanaian defender Aidoo ready for action return in Belgium

The 23-year-old says he is in top shape for the remainder of the campaign after a winter training camp in Spain

Belgium-based defender Joseph Aidoo is pumped up for the rest of the season following a training camp with club side Genk in Spain.

The Ghanaian was part of the Blauw-Wit's 31-man squad that spent a week in Benidorm between January 5 and 12.

After the exercise, the centre-back feels ready for all the action ahead.

“I feel refreshed after our time in Spain, I’m renewed and want to do more for Genk this year," Aidoo said, as reported by Ghana Sports.

“It was tough but everything went on well as planned with a lot of hard training and exercises.

“We had perfect opportunities for team bonding and also had team building time where we played paintball shootings.”

Article continues below

Aidoo has been a key player for Genk this season, having made 21 league appearances involving 20 starts and scored one goal.

Also, he has made two outings - all starts - in the Belgian Cup and five appearances - all starts - in the Europa League. He has a goal to his name in the European competition too.

A former Ghana U-20 captain, Aidoo has been linked to clubs in France owing to his impressive form this season.

