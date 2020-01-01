Ghanaian clubs cautioned against enforcing pay cuts

The players association is standing up against implementation of the proposal in Ghana

The Professional Footballers Association of 's (PFAG) head of public relations Yusif Chibsah has thrown their support behind players amid calls for salary slash in the wake of the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of , and have embarked on pay cuts to cushion the sides against a possible financial crisis, forcing many other clubs to consider the possibility.

Teams in Ghana have been no exception to the consideration but the already low salaries of players have raised concerns about the suitability and possible dire effect of the move.

“It is illegal for club administrators to reduce the salaries of players without their consent. Fifa even frowns on it," Chibsah told Happy FM.

"It is very wrong for the team managers to slash the players' salaries to a flat rate because they all receive different salaries.

"No player can be forced to slash his wage."

Recently, captain Felix Annan stated the club - arguably Ghana's biggest - cannot force cuts on its players.

Shortly after management member Nana Gyambibi Coker revealed in an interview players and coaches had agreed on a 40 per cent pay cut

This claim, was, however, later rejected by players of the team, according to a Footy-Ghana report.

“Our core mandate [as PFAG] is to protect the rights and interests of the players," Chibsah said.

"So if it [issue of forced salaries] comes up to our notice we will take the issue up.

"The players cannot be forced."

Berekum administrative manager Francis Adjei told Goal in an earlier interview the already low salaries of players makes it almost impossible to implement pay cuts on the local scene.

The Premier League has been on a break since Match 15.

