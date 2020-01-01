Ghanaian boxer loses licence after Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak assault

Patrick Allotey has been penalised on charges of misconduct during the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Premier League fixture

Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey has been banned for misconduct during a Premier League clash between arch-rivals and last month.

The 29-year-old welterweight faced disciplinary action after being spotted in a viral post-match online video beating up a co-spectator following a brief misunderstanding during the fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium in January. The victim sustained serious bruises on the face.

Allotey will be out of the ring for six months as a result of Thursday's ruling.

"We refer to the Disciplinary Proceedings conducted by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) yesterday the 5th day of February 2020 into the charges of misconduct levelled against you in wake of the Accra Sports Stadium incident," a sighted GBA letter signed by president Peter Zwennes and addressed to Allotey reads.

"Following the hearing, the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today the 6th day of February 2020.

"The GBA will notify the sanctioning bodies about this development and you are to comply accordingly. Thank you."

Allotey issued an apology for his misconduct after the video went viral on social media.

His act of regret, however, did not prevent him from being arrested by local police, who have charged him for assault.

According to Box Rec, Allotey has 44 professionals boxing fights to his credit. He has won 40 of the bouts and lost four. Thirty of his wins were by technical knock-outs.

