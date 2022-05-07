Ghana’s Yiadom to consult with family on Reading future after winning Player of the Season award

Ghana international defender Andy Yiadom has admitted he is not sure whether he will play for Reading in the EFL Championship next season.

The 30-year-old Black Star, who signed a four-year contract to join the Royals in May 2018, capped a great season after he was crowned the Player of the Season. Yiadom has now revealed uncertainty over his future at Madejski Stadium insisting his family will decide.

“Over the summer I will get some rest and take it from there. I like the club, especially this end of the season, there’s been a great family vibe. I’m going to speak with my family and see what we come up with,” Yiadom said as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“For me personally I’m looking forward to my dad, mum, and sister coming back from Ghana and for us to have a nice meal at the table and discuss my future. It’s a family decision, it’s how I feel also.

“Ultimately it comes down to me. This is a good bunch of people, and everyone is good. I enjoyed my time here.”

On winning the award, Yiadom said: “I’m really grateful to have received Player of the Season. It’s a team game and all of the players and staff participate in that.

“I do [believe it was my best season for the club], the first season I came in I did well, there were a few dips in the second season, but this fourth season has been amazing.

“I’ve played the majority if not all of the games, I feel extremely fit, and although it’s not the season we all wanted in fighting for the play-offs but what was amazing is that everybody got together when they needed to and kept Reading Football Club in the Championship. That’s the main goal.”

The last time Yiadom featured in the league came on April 23 for Reading against Hull City; a match that he played for 90 minutes during a 3-0 defeat. In total, he has scored one Championship goal in 2021-2022 and registered two assists.

Article continues below

His opening goal of the campaign came in the 3-2 loss against Coventry City on February 12. In last season's Championship, Yiadom played in 21 games for Reading, scored one goal, and provided one assist. Prior to moving to Reading, Yiadom made 64 league appearances in total at Barnsley, providing six assists.

Reading, who currently occupy position 21 in the 24-team table with 41 points will next face a trip to face Luton Town on Saturday at Kenilworth Road. Yiadom will, however, miss the fixture as he is serving a suspension.