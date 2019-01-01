Ghana Women's Premier League gets kick off date and new leadership board

The commencement date and new organizing team for the women's top-flight season for the West African nation has been revealed

The Women's Premier League will make a return on January 17, 2020, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Following a halt since October 2017 due to a match-fixing scandal, the return of the women's top-flight is gathering huge excitement.

The commencement date was set by the Kurt Okraku led new GFA Executive Committee following a meeting with the clubs in Accra.

In the same vein, GFA president Okraku announced a seven-member leadership board for the Women's Premier League, which will be headed by Hilary Boateng, an HR Consultant.

Rosalind Amoh, a women's football journalist will serve as the vice-chairperson of the committee, while journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, Madam Cleopatria Nsia and Jerry Dugbatey will serve as members.

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour will represent the northern region, while Christian Isaac Mensah gets the Southern slot as members.

The seven-member committee chaired by Boateng will serve a one-year term and are saddled with the responsibility to improve the quality of the country's women's top-flight.

The Ampem Darkoa ladies defeated Lady Strikers 1-0 courtesy of Priscilla Adubea's strike at Baba Yara Stadium to emerge the champions of the 2017-18 season in Kumasi.