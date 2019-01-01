Ghana winger Tekpetey wants to make history in German Bundesliga

The 21-year-old reveals his ambitions for the topflight next season following a move back to Schalke 04

04 attacker Bernard Tekpetey wants to reach a "higher" pedestal next season following his move back to the club.

Last month, the winger was re-signed by the Royal Blues just a year after being sold to then-lower division side Paderborn.

His 10 goals and six assists in 32 appearances were enough to help Steffen Baumgart's outfit earn promotion to the German top-flight last season.

“I'm not expecting to repeat what I did at Paderborn. I’m really expecting something higher," Tekpetey told FootballMadeInGhana.

“For me, I’m aiming high. I want to play better than what I did this season.

“I don’t really care whether Schalke will keep me or loan me out to a different club [for next season]. All I care about is my playing time - to get to do what I want to do.

“I want to put up a better performance this season who wherever I get the chance, I’ll do my job."

Repeating his second tier exploits in the elite division will undoubtedly put the 21-year-old among an illustrious list of Ghanaians to have lightened up the .

“I’m determined to make history,” Terkpetey continued.

“Anthony Yeboah, CK Akonnor, Osei Kuffour and Gerald Asamoah all made history in and I want to do same.

“I love the Bundesliga and I’m determined to make history there before considering offers from other countries."

Tekpetey, who represented at the in 2017, failed to make the team for this year's edition, which is ongoing in .

