Ghana vs South Africa - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Ntseki will be hoping to pile pressure on his counterpart Appiah, who has come under scrutiny since the Black Stars' exit from the 2019 Afcon finals

are set to begin their 2021 (Afcon) qualifying campaign against South Africa at Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

The Black Stars will return to action for the first time since they were eliminated from the 2019 Afcon finals by four months ago.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will be under pressure to ensure Ghana start their Group C campaign with a victory over a confident side.

Bafana Bafana are coming into this clash having played one international friendly game in which they defeated Ghana's West African rivals Mali 2-1 last month.

This will be coach Molefi Ntseki's maiden competitive game since he replaced Stuart Baxter three months ago and he will be eager to impress by guiding the team to a victory in Cape Coast.

Game Ghana vs South Africa Date Thursday, November 14 Time 19:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will not be televised in South Africa, but GTV and GTV Sports Plus are set to broadcast the match in Ghana.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A GTV and GTV Sports Plus





Ghana's camp has been hit by injuries with Lumor Agbenyenu, Harrison Afful‚ Mubarak Wakaso and Mohammed Salisu have been forced to withdraw from the squad.

Appiah has since brought in defenders Joseph Attamah, Fatawu Mohammed and Gideon Mensah as replacements ahead of the highly-anticipated match.



The 59-year-old tactician will bank on the experience of Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan, who have the ability to inspire the four-time Afcon winners to a victory over Bafana.

Meanwhile, South Africa have had to replace the injured Themba Zwane with fellow attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama last weekend.

Since then the 1996 Afcon winners are yet to report any injuries in their camp ahead of their clash with the Black Stars.

Ntseki, 50, will look to in-form strikers Lebogang Mothiba and Kermit Erasmus, who have been banging in goals at club level in recent times.

Match Preview

Ghana are unbeaten in their last three competitive home matches having recorded two draws against Congo-Brazzaville and , before defeating .

Appiah's side has been finding the back of the net with ease having netted five goals in their four competitive games with Jordan Ayew netting twice.

On the other hand, South Africa are undefeated in their last two competitive away games having registered a draw with Seychelles before defeating Libya.

The Southern African giants have struggled in front of goal in competitive matches having netted only three goals in their last five games and Ntseki will be hoping that Percy Tau rediscovers his scoring form.

In Head-to-Head stats, Ghana and South Africa have met 11 times excluding their last encounter which was categorised as a practice match in June 2019.

Bafana have recorded five victories compared to the Black Stars' three wins, while three games ended in stalemates.

However, Ghana won 2-1 against South Africa in their last competitive match which was the 2015 Afcon Group C match in Equatorial Guinea.