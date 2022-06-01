Ghana vs Madagascar Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Black Stars will strive for a positive start when they kick off their qualification campaign with a home fixture against the Barea

Ghana will launch their quest to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast when they take on Madagascar in their group opener at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Stars are pooled in Group F of the qualifiers alongside the Barea, the Central African Republic, and Angola. After helping the Black Stars clinch qualification for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar at the expense of Nigeria, former Borrusia Dortmund defender Otto Addo will be in charge of the team.

However, the Black Stars have not enjoyed a good run of results in recent months as they are winless in their last six matches. Their last win in all competitions came way back on November 14, 2021, when they defeated South Africa 1-0 in a controversial World Cup qualifier.

During the game at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Senegal referee Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded a controversial penalty which was converted by Andre Ayew, prompting Safa to report the incident to Fifa and contest the result.

However, the appeal was later dismissed by the world governing body with the Black Stars progressing to the playoffs.

Since then, in their last six fixtures, they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Algeria in a friendly, and then headed to the 33rd edition of the Afcon in Cameroon, where they lost 1-0 against Morocco in the opener, drew 1-1 against Gabon and suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Comoros to exit the competition at the group stage.

Ghana then played the Super Eagles in the African play-offs for Qatar, where they drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi and travelled to Abuja where they claimed a 1-1 draw to qualify on the away goals rule.

Meanwhile, the Barea are also having a bad run of results, as they have won only one of their last six games across all competitions.

Game Ghana vs Madagascar Date Wednesday, June 01, 2022 Time 19:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Ghana Facebook page HD on the StarTimes Sports Channels

Squads & Team News

Ghana willl be without influential midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been out of action since picking up an injury while playing for Premier League side Arsenal in their fixture against Crystal Palace on April 4.

Other players set to miss out are injured Joseph Aidoo and Andy Yiadom. However, the Black Stars are boosted by the availability of captain Ayew, and Benjamin Tetteh, who is making a return to the team after missing out playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.

Coach Addo also has Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo at his disposal, who could make his debut, while Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace is also in the squad.

Meanwhile, Madagascar, led by caretaker coach Eric Rabesandratana, will have to navigate the away fixture without Marco Ilaimaharitra and Romain Metanire, who are ruled out owing to their respective injuries.

Match Preview

This will be the first meeting between the Black Stars and the Barea in the history of Afcon. However, they have met once in a competitive fixture, during a Four-Nation tournament held in 2003 where they played out a 3-3 draw.

While Ghana are without a win in their last six matches, Madagascar have one win from the same number, after beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier on October 10, 2021, at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

Before the win against DR Congo, they had lost three straight matches in the same qualifiers - 1-0 against Benin, 3-2 against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and 2-0 against DR Congo.

In their last two matches, both World Cup qualifiers, Madagascar suffered a 2-0 defeat against Benin and secured a 1-1 draw against Tanzania at home.

After playing against Madagascar, the Black Stars will travel away for their matchday two fixture against the Central African Republic on June 5 at Estadio 11 de Novembro while the Barea will return home to host Angola at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.