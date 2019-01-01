Ghana vice president Bawumia to grace launch of 2019-20 season

Some top personalities, including vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia, are set to be present for the launch of the West Africans' domestic campaign on Friday.

The second-in-command of the West African nation is expected to join members of the domestic football fraternity for the big event at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The launch is billed to occur a day after the GFA holds an Ordinary Session of Congress on Thursday to officially usher in the new season.

"The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the launch of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday as the Special Guest," a statement on the GFA's official website on Wednesday reads.

"The vice president leads the list of distinguished guests invited to grace the event, which will usher in the return of domestic league after nearly two seasons break.

"The guest list, also includes Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah, as well as executives from the corporate community."

The launch will bring Ghana a step closer to restoring regular domestic action after a bribery and match-fixing scandal pulled the plugs on activities in June 2018.

All GFA competitions for the 2019-20 season, including the men's Premier League, Division One League, women's Premier League, men's and women's FA Cup will be launched.

The men's Premier League will be the first competition to kick off after the launch, with its commencement date set for December 28.

The remaining four championships will start in the New Year.

