Ghana unveil final squad for Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

The Black Satellites' 21-man team for the continental youth championship has been unveiled

Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus headlines Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

The 18-year-old, who represented Ghana at the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup, is arguably the biggest names on the 21-man roster. Five more members of the 2017 U-17 World Cup, including Gideon Mensah, Sulley Ibrahim, Emmanuel Toku, Sadiq Ibrahim and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, also made the squad for Niger.

Attacker Gabriel Leveh and right-back Najeed Yakubu, however, failed to make the squad, while Manchester City teenager Yeboah Amankwah and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jordan Amissah were also dropped from the final party.

Ghana will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal three days later.

The Black Satellites will then wrap up their group matches against Mali on February 9.

Group A, meanwhile, consists of hosts Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Burundi.

The top four teams at the championship will secure qualification tickets for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Fredrick Asare (Accra Lions), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (K.A.S Eupen, Belgium)

Article continues below

Defenders: Montari Kamaheni (Dreams FC), Gideon Mensah (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC), Fard Ibrahim (Vejle Boldklub, Denmark), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Isshaku Kondah (Wa All Stars)

Midfielders: Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA SC), Emmanuel Kumah (Tudu Mighty Jets), Enock Attah Agyei (Azam FC, Tanzania), Michael Baidoo (FC Frederica, Denmark), Frank Arhin (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Stars), Saliw Babawo (FC Dynamo Brest, Belarus), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

Forwards: Daniel Lomotey (Wafa SC), Isaac Atanga (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC), Ibrahim Sadiq (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

