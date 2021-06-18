Ghana U24 defender Assinki surprised by Japan mauling 

The Black Meteors centre-back reflects on their Asian tour where they faced Samurai Blue and South Korea.

Ghana U24 defender Frank Assinki has expressed his surprise by the number of goals they conceded during their Asian tour.

The Black Meteors touched down in Accra on Thursday after twice taking on each of Japan and South Korea.

In all, Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin's outfit picked the ball from the net 15 times - 10 against the Samurai Blue and five against the Taegeuk Warriors.

“So far I have regretted because I did not expect such score lines," Assinki, who plays club football for Danish fold Koge, said, as reported by Africa-foot.

“I never expected the huge scoreline, you know although it’s a football game but we shall move on because it’s a lesson for us.

“There are mistakes to correct, we shall do so and move on.”

Ghana first faced Japan in back-to-back games before moving on to square off against South Korea.

In their first match, the Black Meteors suffered humiliation as they were handed a 6-0 defeat by the Samurai Blue.

Four days later, there was more misery for Fabin's outfit, although not as embarrassing as the first game, as they lost 4-0.

After drawing a blank in their first two games, Ghana found their scoring boots against South Korea but it was still not enough to save them from more defeats.

In their first match, the Black Meteors succumbed to a 3-1 loss before falling 2-1 in the second fixture on Saturday.

“The results and the performance showed clearly that they shouldn’t have gone to play the friendly," former Meteors coach Michael Osei told Happy FM.

“If you look at the previous team we built with Ibrahim Tanko [as head coach], it was a solid team. We had time to search for the players with the quality to play.

“Looking at the team we took to Egypt [for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations], we couldn’t even get the squad that played the qualifiers but we had a good team.

“What happened clearly showed the coach and the players were not ready so it was going to be difficult for the whole team."

The Asian tour was part of Ghana's preparations for the 2023 Africa Games.