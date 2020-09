Ghana U20 invite second batch of 70 players as preparations for Wafu championship continues

Another group of players have been summoned for the pre-selection exercise in Prampram

A second batch of 70 U20 players have been called up to camp for a pre-selection exercise.

The invitees are expected to report to camp at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre in Prampram on Sunday, according to a publication on the governing body's official website.

Wafa midfielder Amankwa Forson and Right to Dream attacker Solomon Adomako made the cut.

A first batch of 70 players had already undergone a pre-selection exercise.

Ghana are preparing for the Wafu championship in Togo which will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hadi Yahya (Thunder FC), Bawa Akaba (Nania FC), Sibidow Abdul Gafaru (Real Tamale United), Appiah Kubi (Aspire Dreams), Kelvin K. Boahene (JK FC GH)

Right-backs: Issahaku Fuseini (Utrecht FC), Reuben Gidi (Awudu Issaka FC), Perry Amofa, (Accra Auroras)

Left-backs: Shadrack Ampofo (MSK Zilina Africa FC), Benjamin Aloma (Vision FC)

Centre-backs: Remember Adomako (Unity FC), Enoch Afotey (Nzema Kotoko), Andrews K. Appau (Tano Bofoakwa), Arimiyaw Seidu (Unistar Academy), Kobina Boahene Gogo (All Blacks), Joshua Boni (Golden Strikers FC), Zakariah Abdallah (Madina Republicans), Nortical Jabril Habib (Kotoku Royals), David Appiah (Miracle Land FC), Richmond Owusu (MSK Zilina Africa FC), Richard Owusu (MSK Zilina Africa FC)

Defensive Midfielders: Evans Sarfo (Deportivo FC), Elvis Addo (Wamanafo Mighty Royals), Salim Adam (New Edubiase), Abass S. Samari (Young Apostles), Abdul M. A. Majeed (Real Tamale United), Emmanuel Acquah (Achiken FC), Abdul Yakubu Rafik (Nsoatreman FC), Peter Cudjoe (Achini United)

Offensive Midfielders: Abraham Okyere ( Allies), Amankwa Forson (WAFA), Emmanuel K. Owusu (Eleven Wonders), Asigre Mohammed (Steadfast FC), Sule Kassim (Kintampo FC), Sule Kassim (Kintampo FC), Solomon Adomako (Right To Dream), Joseph Tetteh (Benab FC), Farhan Mamoud (IBT Football Club), Kelvin Awuku Takyi (Charity Stars), Rockson Kyeremeh (Sports Academy), Isaac Pappoe (Golden Kick SC), Nana Abakah (Soccer Intellectuals), Bismark Mensah (Simpa FC)

Wing Attackers: Iddris Taylor (Aduana FC), Enoch Obeng ( ), Joseph Amoah (Accra Lions), Joseph Mensah (Vision FC), Emmanuel Ackah (Nzema Kotoko), Patrick Mensah (Star Madrid FC), Awudu Adam (Steadfast FC), Adam Saad (BYF FC), Mohammed Osman (Kintampo FC), Isaac Bonnah Donkor (Final Whistle FC), Rasak Alhassan (Miracle Land FC), Manan A. Zakariah (Benab FC), Dennis Awuni (Real Tarkwa United), Oscar Amoto Eshun (Bosomtwe Stars)

Auxiliary Attackers: Joseph Tabiri Opoku (Tano Bofoakwa), Fausan Alhassan (Benab FC)

Attackers: Kweku Ismael (Wamanafo Mighty Royals), Umar Sherifdeen (Wa Suntaa FC), Labando Abdulai (Gbewaa FC), Kingsley Sekyi (Attram De Visser), Michael A. Bempong (Faith Academy), Blessing Brefo (Rences FC), Emmanuel Atsu (Phoenix FC), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Edinaman FC), Humin Dafie (New Edubiase FC), Ibrahim Awal (Golden Strikers FC), Michael Debrah (Young Apostles), Ebenezer Adu Kwaw (Givova Academy)