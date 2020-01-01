Ghana U17 'ready' for Liberia challenge in World Cup qualifier

Coach Baba Nuhu looks ahead to Sunday's first leg encounter against their West African counterparts

U17 coach Baba Nuhu reckons his female team are in good condition to beat Liberia away in their 2020 Fifa Women's U17 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Having drawn a bye for the first round, the Black Maidens are set for their first action in the second round first leg fixture at Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Ghana have so far qualified for all six editions of the U17 Women's World Cup since it was introduced in 2008.

“We have been preparing in Prampram for four weeks and we’ve not had any major issue. The team is in the form we want them to be and we are ready for Liberia," Nuhu said, as reported by Ghana Web.

"I watched their last game [of Liberia] and they have some players who when given the opportunity can score.

“Our long term plan is the World Cup but our short term plans is to do away with Liberia first.

"Everything is on this first leg. All plans, preparations are on Liberia for this first leg."

The winners of the Ghana-Liberia showdown after two legs qualify for the third and final round in May.

The final tournament is set for in November.

Ghana will hope to qualify for the world gathering and better their quarter-final berth in in 2018.

The Black Maidens' best performance at the world championship remains a third-placed finish in 2012.