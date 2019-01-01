Ghana U-20 coach plays down poor friendlies ahead of tournament

The Black Satellites boss addresses concerns about the worrying outcomes of his team's preparatory games for the upcoming continental showpiece

Ghana coach Jimmy Cobblah says their recent bad fortunes is not necessarily an indication of what lies ahead as the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations beckons.

The Black Satellites suffered their third consecutive friendly defeat on Wednesday by a 2-0 reversal to Niger.

The game comes days after the three-time African champions lost 2-1 and 3-0 to local clubs Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC respectively.

“It is a good practice for us, it is a game we should have won," Cobblah said.

"We scored a beautiful goal but the linesman disallowed it though the referee said it was a goal. They had two dubious penalties and scored all.

“I have experienced this before. Sometimes you lose your training games but go to the tournament proper and win all your games.

"What happened [on Wednesday] is surprising because we played well and I thought we were going to win.

“I think we should be winning to give our people hope ahead of the tournament but to me it is normal. We will keep on making corrections so that the cohesion will come."

At the Afcon, which runs between February 2 and 17 in Niger, Ghana have been drawn against Senegal, Burkina Faso and Mali in Group B.

The Satellites will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal and Mali on February 6 and 9 respectively.

Progression from the group guarantees qualification for the World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

