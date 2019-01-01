Ghana U-20 coach confident of World Cup berth despite defeat to Senegal

The Black Satellites need to react against Mali in their final group game to continue their campaign

Ghana U-20 coach Jimmy Cobblah believes in his team's chances of securing qualification for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup despite losing 2-0 to Senegal at the ongoing competition in Niger on Wednesday.

The Black Satellites, who won their opening match against Burkina Faso 2-0, were denied three points by the Young Teranga Lions In their second Group B game at Maradi Stadium.

Ghana now need at least a draw in their last group fixture against Mali on Saturday to qualify for the U-20 World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

“I don’t know where assertions about Mali's strength and their supposed status as the second favourites to win this tournament is coming from," Cobblah said at a post-match conference on Wednesday.

"People were saying Ghana are going to be the weakest team because we have no [competitive] competition [going on] in our country, but I want to say that Ghana will not leave this tournament without a medal.

“I can assure you that we will qualify for the World Cup come the day we play Mali."

Cobblah also registered his displeasure about having to face Senegal only two days after playing Burkina Faso in the opener. Senegal, on the other hand, had an extra day of rest.

“We protested that it was not fair for us to have only 24 hours rest, but the organisers said we must [play], so we had no option than to come and play. But we're still hoping for the best.”

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.

