Ghana to wait longer for U20 Afcon opener after postponement of Sunday's fixture

The Black Satellites' encounter with their West African counterparts will not hold as originally planned

Sunday's 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Burkina Faso in Niger has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for Stade de Maradi at 18:30 GMT, the Group B fixture was cancelled due to issues with the floodlights at the venue.

It is currently unknown when the game will be played, but the other group tie between Mali and Senegal has not been altered in any way.

"The U-20 Football Team, [the] Black Satellites' opening game against Burkina Faso this evening (Sunday, 3rd February 2019) in the ongoing Caf Africa Youth Championship has been called off due to floodlights issues," Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports announced via social media.

"New Date would be communicated soon."

UPDATE:

New Date would be communicated soon. — Min. of Youth & Sports GH (@MOYSGh) February 3, 2019

Sunday's game was set to mark Ghana's return to the U-20 Afcon following a four-year absence.

Per the tournament scheduled, after Sunday's opener, the Black Satellites are to face Senegal on February 6 before coming up against Mali three days later.

Progression to the next round guarantees qualification for the U-20 World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.

