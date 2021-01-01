Ghana to prepare for South Africa World Cup qualifier with Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire friendlies

The Black Stars will test their strength against the Atlas Lions and the Elephants in June ahead of their September showdown with Bafana

Ghana have announced two friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire as part of preparations for the 2022 African World Cup qualifying second round.

The Black Stars will face the Atlas Lions away in Rabat on June 8 and return to host the Elephants in Cape Coast four days later.

CK Akonnor's side were originally scheduled to square off against Ethiopia and South Africa in the opening matchdays of the World Cup qualifiers next month but the two games have now been postponed to September.

The upcoming games will be used to assess players ahead of the September assignments.

“[My time with the Black Stars] is honestly too short to judge everything now after just five months. We are still in the process of selection,” Ghana Football Association technical director Bernhard Lippert recently said on the team’s preparations.

"We have a lot of players, I think more than 50, and it’s time to finish the selection process and concentrate on a squad of 25 to 30 players and really prepare them tactically and in group tactics to make the team really strong.

“We played almost every match with a different squad and this, in my opinion, was maybe a little bit too many changes because we changed too often.

"But at the end of the day, it was also necessary to find out the best players. We have a new coaching staff so we also will love to get used to them and find a final squad.”

Ghana's last encounter with Morocco came at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon when Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari scored to ensure a 2-0 win on home soil in their final group game.

The Black Stars last met Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2015 Afcon finals in Equatorial Guinea. After a 0-0 draw following extra-time time, the game headed into penalties where the Ivorians won 9-8.

Coach CK Akonnor has unveiled a 30-man squad for the upcoming games.

Ajax and Manchester United target Kamaldeen Sulemana has been recalled for international duty as has Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, and plenty of fans had their say on their inclusions.