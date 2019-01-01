Ghana to import Manchester City and Arsenal technical experts ahead of 2019 Afcon
The Ghana technical team will be reinforced with a physical trainer and a video analyst from England ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, according to coach Kwesi Appiah.
Appiah revealed the plans while introducing his staff to Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a luncheon ahead of the team’s departure for Dubai where pre-Afcon groundwork will take place.
"His Excellency, we have about three more; a physical trainer coming from Europe. Actually, that one we allowed the players to choose who they want to play that role,” Appiah said on state broadcaster GTV.
"We have a physical trainer from Arsenal. He will also be joining the team and then we have one video analyst from Man City who will also be joining the team.”
The video analyst is reported to be Manchester City U18 Performance Analyst, Jermaine Lopia, who worked with Manchester Metropolitan University and the Cheshire Men's First Team.
Ghana will face off against Benin in Group F's second game in Ismailia on June 25 before meeting Cameroon and Guinea Bissau later in the competition.
The 2019 Afcon runs between June 21 and July 19 in four cities in Egypt.