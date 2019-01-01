Ghana to import Manchester City and Arsenal technical experts ahead of 2019 Afcon

Three technical experts will join the Black Stars backroom staff for the upcoming continental showpiece in Egypt

The technical team will be reinforced with a physical trainer and a video analyst from ahead of the 2019 , according to coach Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah revealed the plans while introducing his staff to Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a luncheon ahead of the team’s departure for Dubai where pre-Afcon groundwork will take place.

"His Excellency, we have about three more; a physical trainer coming from Europe. Actually, that one we allowed the players to choose who they want to play that role,” Appiah said on state broadcaster GTV.



"We have a physical trainer from . He will also be joining the team and then we have one video analyst from Man City who will also be joining the team.”

The video analyst is reported to be U18 Performance Analyst, Jermaine Lopia, who worked with Manchester Metropolitan University and the Cheshire Men's First Team.

Ghana will face off against Benin in Group F's second game in Ismailia on June 25 before meeting and Guinea Bissau later in the competition.

The 2019 Afcon runs between June 21 and July 19 in four cities in .

