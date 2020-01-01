Ghana to face Morocco in women's international friendlies

The North Africans will travel to Accra for warm-up matches after playing a host to the West Africans earlier in the year

will host U20 and senior women's teams for international friendlies later this month in Accra.

The North Africans had hosted their West African counterparts in March when the Black Princesses faced off with the Atlas Lionesses in the build-up to their U20 Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

Strikes from Milot Pokuaa and Faustina Akpor were not enough to rescue Yusif Basigi's ladies as they surrendered a goal lead to bow 3-2 to their hard-fighting hosts at the Mohammed VI Stadium.

Goals from Ghizaine Chebbak, Ouinekh Hanane and Hanane Ait El Haj were all the Moroccans needed to claim a comeback win over the visitors.

This time, the Black Princesses will have another chance to avenge their defeat in Morocco when the two teams meet on November 26.

The Black Queens are scheduled to square up against the senior Atlas Lionesses four days later at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Explaining the choice of Morocco, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed that it was part of the move to improve the relations between the two national associations and keep the teams active.

"The Royal Morocco Football Federation will visit Ghana later this month with both women's teams to play the two games during the visit," the statement read on GFA website.

"These matches will strengthen an already existing relationship between the two football Federations.

"The Black Princesses will host the U-20 side of Morocco while the Black Queens take on the senior side, Atlas Lioness in two games on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

"It would be recalled that in March this year, the Royal Morocco Federation extended an invitation to the senior female national team to play an international friendly match as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

"The upcoming friendly matches will help keep the female teams active for their future international assignments."

The encounters will be the first international outings for the respective women's teams in eight months following the lockdown as a result of the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.