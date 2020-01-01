Ghana thrash Northern Ireland to bounce back in Turkish Women's Cup

The Black Queens put up a good showing to register their first three points of the competition

bounced back in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup with a 4-0 win over B on Saturday.

First half goals by Princella Adubea, Grace Asantewaa and Beatrice Sesu, and an additional second-half strike by Asantewaa turned the Black Queens' campaign back on track at Antalya's Gold City Sport Complex.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit began the tournament poorly with a 3-0 loss to on Thursday.

Saturday's win has sent Ghana second on the table in Group B, three points below Chile but tied with African counterparts , who have an inferior goal difference.

The two African sides are set for a final group stage matchday showdown on Tuesday.

The top nation in the group at the end of the first round will head into a straight final with Group A winners.

Based on nations' overall tournament table placement when results of both Group A and B are combined, the third-placed side will also face off with the fourth-positioned team in a third-place play-off fixture. The fifth and sixth-placed teams will also head into a final play-off as will the seventh and eighth-placed nations.

The ongoing championship is part of Ghana's preparations ahead of commencement of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.