Ghana thrash Northern Ireland to bounce back in Turkish Women's Cup
Ghana bounced back in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup with a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland B on Saturday.
First half goals by Princella Adubea, Grace Asantewaa and Beatrice Sesu, and an additional second-half strike by Asantewaa turned the Black Queens' campaign back on track at Antalya's Gold City Sport Complex.
Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit began the tournament poorly with a 3-0 loss to Chile on Thursday.
Saturday's win has sent Ghana second on the table in Group B, three points below Chile but tied with African counterparts Kenya, who have an inferior goal difference.
The two African sides are set for a final group stage matchday showdown on Tuesday.
The top nation in the group at the end of the first round will head into a straight final with Group A winners.
Based on nations' overall tournament table placement when results of both Group A and B are combined, the third-placed side will also face off with the fourth-positioned team in a third-place play-off fixture. The fifth and sixth-placed teams will also head into a final play-off as will the seventh and eighth-placed nations.The ongoing championship is part of Ghana's preparations ahead of commencement of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.