Ghana target Semenyo opens up on Premier League dream following strong Bristol City showing

Ghana prospect Antoine Semenyo has set his sights on making a step up to Premier League football following his fine display in the Championship for Bristol City.



In the form of his life, the 22-year-old has registered six league goals and eight assists so far this season.



His haul includes three goals and three assists in January which recently won him the Championship Player of the Month award.



"It [playing in the Premier League] has always been a dream of mine from when I was young. But whether it comes now or in a few years, I'm not in any kind of a rush. I just want to keep working on my game so that if I do ever get to the top then hopefully there'll be no problems,” Semenyo told Sky Sports.



"I think it's going really well now, but there's always room for improvement, and there are small things I can always make better.



"I'll enjoy this success a little, but I won't get too big headed! I'll be keeping my head down to make sure I still get the job done.



“I've given myself a little objective to get to double figures this season. With the amount of games we have I'm hoping I can achieve that."



Semenyo’s good form has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League side Watford and Scottish outfit Celtic.



At international level, the England-born of Ghanaian heritage, according to speculation, has been contacted by the Ghana Football Association for an international future with the Black Stars who are looking to shore up their striking department.



"It's just been a confidence thing I think. When I was coming back from injury I just wanted to make sure that if I got the opportunity to play as a striker that I would show the manager what I could do,” Semenyo said of his good form.



"And when I got that chance it gave me the confidence to flourish. That's been really key to my form. I'm happy, and now I just need to kick on from here.



"I much prefer playing in the No 9. If I need to do a job out wide then I'm happy to do that, but my main position is as a striker. I'd rather be through the middle. I feel like I can get more goals and assists there, and contribute more to the team.



"I'm versatile, I can go in behind and I can link up play when I need to. I feel like I can provide both those skills as a No 9, which is really helpful for the team. If we're struggling in possession I know I can help."



Semenyo could receive his first Ghana call-up for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.