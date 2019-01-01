Ghana striker Appiah wants Afcon 2019 opportunity

Exclusive: The forward opens up about his early days with the Black Stars and anticipates a recall ahead of the upcoming Afcon

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah is hoping to earn a place in Ghana national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June.

The 28-year-old impressed many Ghanaians when he was surprisingly selected for the 2015 Afcon by former coach Avram Grant. He contributed one goal in Ghana's 3-0 win over Guinea in the quarterfinals.

However, he has been left out of the team since the second coming of Kwesi Appiah in 2017, with the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Raphael Dwamena and Co. now leading the attack.

"I haven’t heard from the new coach [Kwesi Appiah] but I think I just have to keep playing well and score goals and see what happens after that," Appiah told Goal.

"I had a good time with the Black Stars and representing Ghana in the Afcon again will always hold high value in the list of my targets and goals to achieve in 2019. Playing at the tournament again is 100% a target of mine, " he added.