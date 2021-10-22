Ghana star Partey scores first Arsenal goal in Premier League win over Aston Villa

The Black Stars midfielder ended his goal drought for the Gunners on his 40th appearance for the club in all competition

Thomas Partey opened his goal account for Arsenal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in Friday’s Premier League outing.

The first-half goal made the 28-year-old the first Ghanaian to score for the Gunners in the Premier League and also makes the North London club the only side to score more goals through African players in the English top-flight (219 goals).

Meanwhile, only West Ham United (19 players) have more African scorers than Arsenal (14) in the competition.

Parety, who moved to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid in July 2020, came close to scoring earlier in the 20th minute but his effort struck the woodwork.

Two minutes later, the Ghana international put the hosts ahead by heading home Emile Smith-Rowe's cross from a corner-kick.

On the stroke of half-time, Mikel Arteta's side won a penalty after Alexandre Lacazette was brought down in the box.

Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped forward to take it but his strike was parried by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and he followed it up to convert the rebound.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year has now scored seven goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 lead at half-time and after the restart, Aubameyang linked up with Smith Rowe by assisting the England youth star to score their third goal in the 56th minute.

The hosts held on to their lead but towards the end of the encounter, Jacob Ramsey reduced the deficit for Aston Villa by grabbing a consolation goal in the 82nd minute.

The result stretched the Gunners’ unbeaten streak to seven games as they are yet to lose a match since their 5-0 loss to Manchester City in August.

They are now ninth in the Premier League table with 14 points after nine games. Arteta's men will shift their attention to Tuesday's League Cup fixture against Leeds United before they travel to Leicester City for their next league match on October 30.