Ghana sports minister delivers latest update on Kwasi Appiah's salary arrears

The former Black Stars coach is expected to soon receive his entitlement after a recent media war with his former employers

is working to "gradually" settle outstanding salaries of enraged former coach James Kwasi Appiah, Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has said.

The national body has been called out by the 59-year-old, who described the former's reluctance to settle the arrears as "disrespectful".

Appiah coached Ghana from 2017 to December 2019 when his contract expired, the tenure prolonged by an extension in June last year.

“Kwasi has done a lot for Ghana, We respect him, we gave him the job and gave him all the support," Asiamah said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We gave him a two-year contract and within those years, we paid all his salaries.

"We owe him some arrears from his contract extension and we can’t say we won’t pay him. Gradually, we will pay him all his entitlements.

“There was a similar case with Avram Grant but gradually we were able to pay him off. So we will pay Kwasi Appiah, he is one of our own and has done a lot for the country.”

The 2017-2019 spell was Appiah's second stint in charge of the Black Stars.

The former Al-Khartoum boss has been vociferous in demanding for an outstanding five-month salary and winning bonus for a 2021 qualifying triumph over Sao Tome and Principe in November.

He has gone as far as threatening to haul the GFA to world football governing body Fifa.

The national football governing body, though, has denied owing the coach, saying the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is rather the outfit in charge of payment of such salaries.

Under Appiah at Afcon 2019, Ghana exited the tournament at the Round of 16, the first time of failing to make the quarter-final since 2006.

It was the coach's third disappointment at a major tournament as the Black Stars suffered a first-time group stage elimination at the 2014 World Cup in when Appiah led the team for a first stint between 2012 and 2014.

At Afcon 2013, Ghana reached the semi-final.

Appiah has since been replaced by CK Akonnor as Ghana coach.