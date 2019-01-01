Ghana Special Competition Knockout wrap: Kotoko and Ashgold set for semi-final showdown

The two Premier League teams are set for a derby in the next round of the cup competition after victories on Sunday

have booked a place in the semi-final of the Special Competition Knockout following a 2-1 triumph over Berekum on Sunday.

Goals from Guinean import Naby Laye Keita and Kwame Boahene gave the Porcupines a ticket to the next round, with Ebenezer Aboagye scoring the lower division side's only goal at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

For their next challenge, Kotoko will face off against regional rivals , who beat 1-0 in an all-top-flight affair in Obuasi on Sunday.

Shafiu Mumuni emerged the hero for the Miners as he connected to a Godfred Asiamah cross to score the decisive goal in the 54th minute.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Division One side Unistar Academy, who shockingly eliminated Premier League giants in the Round of 16, continue their good run with a 3-1 win over fellow lower-tier outfit Proud United, who accounted for top-flight side Liberty Professionals in the previous round.

In the last game, Nzema Kotoko beat Heart of Lions 4-1 on penalties in an all-lower division fixture to set up a date with Unistar.

The semi-final fixtures are scheduled for June 19 and 20 and the ultimate winners of the competition will represent Ghana in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

