Ghana Special Competition in limbo as Karela pull out after Kotoko

Another team have aired their concerns over the one-off format of the Special Competition semi-finals a day after the Porcupines’ withdrawal

Karela United will not participate in the upcoming Special Competition semi-finals unless the game is played in a neutral venue or played in a two-legged format, the club’s Deputy Public Relations Officer said on Tuesday.

Karela and AshantiGold are scheduled to face off against each other in a one-off clash on June 16 at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi, which is the home ground of AshantiGold.

The Karela official believes the venue and format would give their opponents an unfair advantage.

“As it stands now the NC needs to change things because you cannot bring out rules and regulations for the special competition and later bring out a different regulation. At first it was very clear that the semi-finals would be played in a two-legged format,” Emmanuel Cobbina told GNA Sports.

“What Kotoko is doing is the right thing. We are not afraid of playing Ashgold away but in Obuasi the likes of Kotoko and Hearts have been cheated there. We cannot be assured of fairness in Obuasi,” he added.

Kotoko, one of the semifinalists, pulled out of the competition on Monday following the Normalisation Committee’s decision not to move the game against to a neutral venue.

The NC and Caf are expected to hold talks over the development during Caf’s Executive Committee meeting in Paris on Wednesday, according to reports.