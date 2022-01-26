Ghana sack coach Rajevac ahead of Nigeria World Cup qualifying playoff

Ghana have fired Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac following their disappointing performances at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



The contract termination comes two months before Ghana take on archrivals Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



At the continental showpiece, the Black Stars put up their worst ever performance at the tournament after exiting the championship in the group stage without a single win.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac,” the GFA have announced on their official website.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the coach, the medical report and the report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.



“The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours.”



In a group with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros, Ghana finished bottom of the log, failing to progress to the next round.



Rajevac was appointed head coach of the Black Stars in September last year for a second spell with the team following a first stint between 2008 and 2010.



Last week, the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports declared a vote of no confidence in the Serbian, directing the Ghana Football Association to review the technical leadership of the national team.



“The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted Technical Team and Management Committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders. Ghana’s next assignment is a Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff against Nigeria in March 2022,” the GFA statement on Wednesday concluded.



At Afcon, Ghana opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Morocco and played out a 1-1 draw with Gabon in their second game.



In their last match of the group stage, the Black Stars fell to a shocking 3-2 defeat to Comoros, who were making their debut at the continental gathering. Before the game, the islanders had never scored a goal nor won a point in the competition.



Rajevac’s fortunes during his first Ghana spell were starkly different as he led the Black Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship, the final of Afcon 2010 and the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.