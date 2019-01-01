Ghana reverses decision to exclude football from 2019 African Games

Ghana will avoid Caf ban and fine after reinstating football team for African Games

U-20 football team will be partaking in the 2019 African Games in after the sports ministry backtracked on the decision to exclude the discipline due to financial reasons.

The ministry claimed Ghana was not guaranteed a medal in the football competition and had to axe it. Nine other sport disciplines were also dropped.

Caf had threatened to impose a ban and a fine if Ghana maintained its decision to pull out of the 2019 African Games men's football tournament.

The Black Satellites have been pitted against Mali, and Burundi in Group B of the football tournament holding between August 16-30 in Rabat and Kenitra.

Senegal won the 2015 edition held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.