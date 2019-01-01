Ghana resolve to keep 18-team Premier League beyond 2019-20

Major decisions were taken during Thursday's Ordinary Session of Congress of the GFA

Congress of the Football Association (GFA) has resolved to retain the number of Premier League clubs at 18 beyond the 2019-20 season.

The decision was taken at an Ordinary Session of Congress held to usher in the new football term on Thursday.

This means the number of teams for relegation in the 2019-20 season has been reduced from five, is now back to the regular three.

Since 1980, the Premier League featured 16 participating teams until a Meeting of Extraordinary Congress, on October 25 this year, increased the number of clubs to 18.

The decision was to re-admit King Faisal and Great Olympics back to the elite division to call a truce as the two clubs were battling the GFA on separate court cases over unhappiness about their relegation from the top-flight a few years back.

Per the October agreement, five teams ought to be relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season to restore the number of participating clubs back to the regular 16.

Article continues below

Thursday's session, however, saw Congress unanimously agree to maintain 18 participating teams beyond the upcoming season which starts on December 28. Thus, only three teams will be demoted to the second tier at the end of the campaign.

Also at the latest gathering, members of the Independent Committees were approved while the size of Congress was increased from 120 members to 124.

The 2019-20 football season is set to be launched at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

