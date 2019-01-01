Ghana replace assistant coach Konadu – report
Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu could be on his way out of the first team following a management shake-up that the Normalisation Committee is currently being carried out.
Local reports suggest he would be replaced by Denmark-based Masud Didi Dramani, whom other sources claim was coming only for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Konadu, who doubles as the head coach of the local Black Stars, would concentrate on that team, according to reports.
No official announcement has been made by the Normalisation Committee which currently runs the day-to-day affairs of Ghanaian football following the suspension of the FA.
Equipment officer Ishmael Hamidu has also been replaced.
Ghana return to action next month against Kenya in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers. Both teams have already qualified.