Ghana prospect Williams: My style is like PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe

The youngster says he is more of a dribbler and has further suggested he is not sure whether he will play for Black Stars

Ghana prospect Nico Williams says his style of play is just like that of PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old Athletic Bilbao attacker was asked about his approach on the pitch when compared with his brother Inaki Williams who recently opted to represent Ghana.

The youngster is happy to be in the same team with his sibling since it gives him an opportunity to learn.

"My brother is more physical. He has a lot of pace. I am a dribbler like Neymar, [Ousmane] Dembele, and Mbappe," Williams said as quoted by 3News.

"It's so important for me to have my brother on the same team with me. He teaches me a lot of things. My brother works hard. I see that and I want to be like him."

The attacker further reiterated his wish to stay at his current team and help them win silverware despite reported interest from other teams.

"I love Bilbao. I love Athletic Club. I want to be there with my brother and all my teammates. It’s like a family for me. I want to stay in Bilbao," Williams continued.

"I want to win trophies for Bilbao. Bilbao is like a family to me. My brother has won cups there and I want to give more to Bilbao."

Inaki recently announced he will play for the Black Stars, but his younger brother says he is undecided.

"I have been watching the Black Stars. I always want to see them [play] and learn from them," Williams revealed.

"I am so young at the moment and I’m focusing on myself, working hard. Whether it is Spain or Ghana [I don't know yet]. I want to be the best and when the time comes, I will [make the decision]."

Finally, the youngster explained why he admires Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

"When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals.

"I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him."