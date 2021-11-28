Ghana prospect Lamptey moves just behind Hudson-Odoi with Leeds United feat

Ghana target Tariq Lamptey achieved a record for the creation of the most chances in a single Premier League game this season by a Brighton and Hove Albion player even though they played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.



The 21-year-old was in spectacular form in the matchday 13 fixture at American Express Community Stadium but his team failed to make it count as they drew blanks.



The result sees the Seagulls occupy the eighth position on the standings, while the Whites hold the 17th spot.



The only player younger than Lamptey (21 years and 58 days) to create as many as five chances in a Premier League game this season is fellow Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi (20y 364d vs Burnley) of Chelsea.



Lamptey has been in impressive form for Brighton so far this season after returning from a long-term injury lay-off last month. He has six Premier League appearances to his name this term.



The right-back’s good showing for the Seagulls has made him a prime target for Ghana, who are hoping to lure him away from England, for whom he currently plays at U21 level.



Born to Ghanaian parents in the UK, the full-back remains eligible to play senior international football for either nation.



His situation is not much different from Hudson-Odoi who is another top target for Ghana, although he has featured three times for England at senior level, the last coming in 2019.



Not having surpassed four outings for the Three Lions and his last outing having come before he turned 21, Hudson-Odoi is eligible to switch international allegiance to the country of his parents.



One more game for England and he will be permanently cap-tied to the European nation where he was born and for whom he has also featured at various youth levels.



Unlike Lamptey, who is able to switch from England to Ghana now should he wish, Hudson-Odoi will have to wait until November next year before making any possible change to the Black Stars as Fifa laws stipulate that a player is able to make a switch only three years from his last appearance if he has played senior competitive football for the country he wishes to change from.