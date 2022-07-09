Ghana prospect Hudson-Odoi reveals 'weird injury' at Chelsea that weakened his legs

The youngster insists he is now good and ready to play as the Blues prepare for the new campaign

Ghana prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his recent injury meant he could not even pass the ball 10 yards.

The versatile Chelsea attacker had a tough second half of the 2021/22 campaign, featuring just nine times with his last appearance of the season coming in the 3-2 win against Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup in March.

The 21-year-old has now revealed the extent of the injury that cut short his otherwise impressive campaign.

"It [the injury] was a weird one. It was a neurological thing where I had a tweaked nerve in my back and it stemmed all the way down through my body, so it then became difficult for me to retain muscle," Hudson-Odoi told the Chelsea media team

"There was no power really in my legs and everything was like 'woah'. I was trying to pass the ball 10 yards but I had no power and I couldn’t even do it.

"I think it was also a post-coronavirus thing from December, which I couldn’t believe because it had been such a long time before.

"The issue started with my Achilles and then I was trying to use other parts of my body to make up for it, so for example when I was running I wasn’t running on my toes as much because my Achilles power wasn’t that strong."

The attacker, who is currently with the Blues preparing for the new campaign, is however happy that he is okay now.

"I was trying to find another way to run and then it started affecting my back but all of it is good now," the youngster continued.

"My Achilles is strong again and my back is strong so everything is perfect. It’s one of those things but I’m glad to be back and to have all my power, strength and speed back is all that I can wish for."

The Chelsea Academy graduate has further revealed why he has been working on upper body strength.

"My main goal this summer and throughout the season is to be stronger. There were times in the season last year when I was running with the ball and feeling like I could get barged off it or I’m not as strong as I thought I was," Hudson-Odoi explained.

"I've been putting more muscle on in training to make sure I’m getting bigger so when the opponents come, I know that I’m strong enough to hold them off, or that I won’t get barged and I can barge them instead."

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a tricky match away to Everton on August 6.