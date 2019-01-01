Ghana president charges Black Stars for fifth Africa Cup of Nations title

The leader of the west African nation has sent a message to the Black Stars as the continental gathering beckons

president Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Stars to go for gold at the upcoming after the team wrapped up qualification for the tournament with a win over on Saturday.

An 82nd-minute goal by substitute and debutant Caleb Ekuban earned Kwesi Appiah's outfit a 1-0 triumph at the Accra Sports Stadium, sending the side top of Group F.

Now, all attention has turned to the continental showpiece slated for in June/July, where Ghana will be seeking to end a 37-year trophy drought.

"Warm congratulations to the players, coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical team, and the management team of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, on Saturday’s victory over Kenya," Akufo-Addo posted on social media on Sunday.

"Phase 1 of the project, i.e. topping their AFCON qualifying group, has been realised.

"Now on to phase 2, that is winning the next AFCON tournament in .

"I am confident we can make it if we work at it.

"God bless the Black Stars."

It will be Ghana's eighth consecutive appearance at the Afcon and their 21st outing in total.

Impressively, the Stars have made the semi-finals of the last six tournaments, going on to play in the final on two occasions (2010 and 2015).

The outings, however, ended in disappointment for the four-time champions, leaving their last success as far back as Libya 1982.



