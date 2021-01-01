Ghana president Akufo-Addo reveals Afcon and World Cup ambitions

The head of state met football officials in Accra on Monday and revealed some of his ambitions

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to win next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament and as well qualify for the World Cup and go all the way to at least the semi-final.

In Cameroon next year, Ghana will be seeking to end what will be a 40-year wait for a continental title, their last success coming in Libya in 1982.

Also, CK Akonnor's outfit are looking to make a return to the World Cup, having missed out on Russia 2018, and to possibly better their quarter-final finish at South Africa 2010.

“The target is to bring the cup home by winning the Afcon 2022. We must go a step further than our second-place finishes in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and end the 40-year drought for a title,” Akufo-Addo said at a special breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House on Monday.

"We must also reach at least the semi-finals of the world cup in Qatar. Our exploits in 2010, where we reached the quarter-final in South Africa, tell us that once prepared, we have the quality and the talent to match any of the best teams in the world.

“The task might seem daunting, but it is exactly not insurmountable."

Ghana have already secured qualification for the upcoming Afcon, holding South Africa in the qualifiers last month to secure their place.

The Black Stars will be making their 23rd appearance at the championship.

“It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup," Ghana sports minister Mustapha Ussif said of the nation's ambitions.

“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate and the government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.

“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do the same again."

Article continues below

Ghana have competed at the World Cup on three occasions.

On their debut at Germany 2006, the Black Stars progressed to the Round of 16 where they lost to defending champions Brazil.

In 2010, the Black Stars reached the quarter-final but suffered a first-round elimination at Brazil 2014.