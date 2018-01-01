Ghana president Akufo-Addo expecting a corruption-free football

The first gentleman of the land says he is hoping for a corruption-free football after the Normalisation Committee finalise their work

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to remain calm while the Normalisation Committee carry on their mission of ensuring a sane football environment in the country.

Following a documentary in June which exposed bribery and corruption among several football administrators, all activities relating to the sport were put on hold, with Fifa and Caf mandating the Normalisation Committee to sanitise the entire system.

''We all need to remain calm. What I'm hoping for out of what has happened is that, through this Normalisation Committee, we will follow the processes to make a new constitution and put in a structure that, hopefully, will prevent the kind of things (corruption) that we have seen in the past,'' Akufo-Addo said at the Meet the Press on Wednesday.

''That is my hope and I think it should be the hope of all of us. I'm hoping, that the people who have been put on that Normalisation Committee, certainly from what I know of all them; these are very upright, straightforward, intelligent, capable Ghanaians.

''I think that they are going to lead the process of a more sane football administration, making rules that will be more transparent in the way things are done.''

''The interests of we – the spectators and audience, the interest of those who put money in football, the interest of the administrators, the interest of the players, the clubs…It’s a whole bundle of things. We have to be able to find a way of linking them together, " he added.

The Normalisation Committee is expected to wrap up their mission by March 31 next year after conducting an election for a new administration.