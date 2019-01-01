Ghana Premier League's standard will improve under my administration, promises Grunsah

The Faisal Babies chief has pledged to invest in the top-flight if voted as new president of GFA

King Faisal FC chairman Alhaji Karim Grunsah has promised to improve the state of Ghana Premier League if he is elected as president of the Football Association.

Following a lifetime ban on former president Kwesi Nyantakyi by Fifa in October, a fresh election will be conducted by the Normalisation Committee in the coming months to restore administrative normalcy at the football ruling body.