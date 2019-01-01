Ghana Premier League's standard will improve under my administration, promises Grunsah
King Faisal FC chairman Alhaji Karim Grunsah has promised to improve the state of Ghana Premier League if he is elected as president of the Football Association.
Following a lifetime ban on former president Kwesi Nyantakyi by Fifa in October, a fresh election will be conducted by the Normalisation Committee in the coming months to restore administrative normalcy at the football ruling body.
''I want the congressmen to vote for me to become the new president of the FA after the Normalisation Committee has completed their work in March," Grunsah told Success FM.
"Just as I've already declared, my main concern will be on the Ghana Premier League before other aspects of our football are checked. I want to make the top-flight very attractive to Ghanaians and foreigners so that we can excel in the Caf inter-club competitions.
"I will make sure that we invest hugely in that aspect of our game so that players and other stakeholders will benefit like in many African countries and across the globe. The Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration is over so we need to re-strategise for the future," he added.
No Ghanaian club has won a continental title since 2004 and aside Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea, and Medeama, no other club has reached the group stage of either the Caf Champions League or Confederation in the past decade.