Ghana Premier League: Wunderkind Oppong roars again for Asante Kotoko against Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko have made it four wins in a row in the Ghana Premier League after a 2-0 home triumph over Eleven Wonders on Saturday.





Samuel Boateng and Isaac Oppong were on target to seal three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday four fixture at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.





The victory follows wins over Dreams (3-1), Bechem United (2-0) and newly-promoted Bibiani Gold Stars (1-0).





In strong form, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side keep their hold of the top spot on the league table, three points ahead of closest contenders King Faisal Babes who have played a game fewer.





Wonders, on the other hand, see their poor form continue, having now drawn two and lost two games, leaving them just above the relegation zone in the 15th position.





In the form of his life, new 18-year-old signing Oppong has seemingly won a permanent place in Narteh’s XI, having registered two goals and two assists going into Saturday’s game.





Ghana international duo Razak Abalora and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu as well as Brazilian sensation Fabio Gama Dos Santos, as expected, also made the starting XI.





It was not until the 28th minute when the hosts opened the scoring as Mudasiru Salifu dispossessed his man in midfield and sent a pass through to Boateng who, with the second touch, hit a low shot from just outside the box beyond goalkeeper Abdulai Ibrahim to make it 1-0.





The second goal came in the second half, precisely in the 77th minute, when Gama picked out Oppong wide with a brilliant through-ball.





The teenager then beat his marker to bust into the box before releasing a shot into the roof of the net to double Kotoko’s lead. It was his third goal in four matches for the Porcupine Warriors.





On matchday five, the Kumasi-based side will hope to continue their perfect start with three more points when they play as guests of Karela United.





Elsewhere on Saturday, new boys and now 12th-placed Accra Lions beat Bechem United 2-1, thanks to goals from Rauf Salifu and Christopher Acheampong.

Augsutine Okrah registered the consolation goal for fourth-spotted Bechem.