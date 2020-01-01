Ghana Premier League wrap: Disappointment for Ashanti Gold and Medeama in season opener

The Miners and the Yellow and Mauves were denied wins at home on matchweek one of the championship

A second-half Karela United equaliser denied four-time Premier League ( ) champions victory in their opening game of the season on Sunday.

After Diawisie Taylor scored on five minutes to give visiting Karela the lead, Appiah McCarthy and Hans Kwoffie hit back to put AshGold 2-1 up at half-time at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Samuel Ofori, however, netted for the away side 11 minutes after recess to snatch his side a point.

Elsewhere at Akoon Park in Tarkwa, gave away an Ali Ouattara first-half injury-time lead to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Great Olympics, who found the back of the net through Daniel Appiah.

There were seven goals in Sogakope where hosts Wafa beat King Faisal 4-3. Konadu Yiadom, Godwin Agbevor, Augustine Boakye and Daniel Lomotey were on the score sheet for the hosts. Kwame Peprah (two) and Wadudu Yakubu scored for the visitors.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and Elmina Sharks played out a 2-2 draw. Dennis Korsah-Akoumah and Razak Issah scored for hosts while Richard Mpong and Ishmael Hammond were on target for Sharks.

will host Eleven Wonders in a late kick-off fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Action continues on Monday when Liberty Professionals host Bechem United at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in one of two fixtures of the day.

In the second game, Allies and Dreams FC will square off at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, Legon Cities hosted Berekum at the Accra Sports Stadium in the season opener. The hosts went in front through a Stephen Amankona penalty but Jonah Attuquaye similarly hit back for the Royals from the spot to snatch a 1-1 draw.

The match between and has been postponed indefinitely.