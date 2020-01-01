Ghana Premier League Wrap: Asante Kotoko begin post-Konadu era on high

The Porcupines Warriors responded well to the sacking of their coach with three points in Dawu

are back to winning ways in the Premier League ( ) following a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC on Sunday.

Ibrahim Imoro's first-half effort was enough to hand the Porcupine Warriors all three points in the matchday six fixture away at Dawu’s Theatre of Dreams.

The win has shot the Kumasi-based outfit to the seventh position on the league table.

More teams

Kotoko came into Sunday's fixture under pressure following a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Great Olympics in midweek. The loss led to the dismissal of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The 23-time GPL champions now turn their attention to the Caf where they host Al Hilal of Sudan in the first round on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, Great Olympics made it two wins in row with a 1-0 home victory over Wafa, courtesy of Gladson Awako's 27th minute effort. The victory has taken the Wonder Boys to third on the league table but level on points with fourth-placed Wafa.

At the Nduom Sports Stadium, Benjamin Tweneboah's goal three minutes to half-time earned Elmina Sharks a 1-0 home win over Allies who sit only two places above the relegation zone. Sharks are sixth on the log.

While 13th-placed and 10th-placed Liberty Professionals settled for a 0-0 draw in Tarkwa, Eleven Wonders and played out a 1-1 stalemate at Anyinase.

Ibrahim Salifu broke the deadlock for home side Karela but Ibrahim Samed drew level for the visitors on the stroke of full-time. Ashanti Gold hold the fifth spot on the standings, three places below the matchday opponents.

On Saturday, Manaf Gumah’s late penalty ensured a 2-1 victory for over King Faisal Babes. Benjamin Afutu broke the deadlock for the Phobians in the 19th minute but Kwadwo Frimpong netted to restore parity in the 50th minute. Hearts are eighth on the table while Faisal sit second from bottom.

Article continues below

In one of the two games played on Friday, Joseph Adjei’s consolation was not enough for struggling Legon Cities who suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to . The visitors benefited from a Benjamin Acquah double, condemning Legon to their third defeat in six games and leaving them bottom of the log.

In the second game, Benchem United moved top of the standings following a 2-1 triumph over Karela United. Listowel Amankona and Steven Owusu Kaakyire were on target for the Hunters, making little of Diawisie Taylor’s goal for Karela who dropped to second on the table.