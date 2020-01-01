Ghana Premier League transfer window to open soon

Clubs will soon be handed a second opportunity to make additions to their squads for the top-flight

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on March 16, the Football Association has announced.

The opportunity will allow clubs to strengthen their squads as the top-flight nears the midway point.

New signing Kwame Opoku and new Legon Cities acquisition Baba Mahama are one step away from becoming eligible to play for their new sides in the top-flight.

More teams

"The Ghana Football Association is glad to announce that the second transfer window of the 2019/20 season will open on the midnight of Monday, March 16, 2020," the Ghana FA announced on their official website on Thursday.

"This is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the re-opening of the registration of players within the football season.

"The window is scheduled to close midnight on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Article continues below

"All participating clubs in the Premiership and the second tier are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline.

"Again, clubs are to note that there shall be strict enforcement to the directive. Delays and excuses would not be tolerated."

The league is set to enter Matchweek 13 on Friday.