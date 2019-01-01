Ghana Premier League resumption date revealed

The topflight is scheduled to begin in two months, a document sighted by Goal indicates

The Premier League is set to kick off on November 3, 17 months after its suspension following the collapse of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in June 2018.

A draft calender for the 2019-20 football season seen by Goal schedules the topflight to make a comeback nine days after the GFA presidential election on October 25 and the league will run until June 14, 2020.

The commencement will mark the league's return following the truncation of the 2017-18 season after an investigative documentary exposed bribery and match-fixing activities of top officials of the GFA, leading to an overhaul of the national football's governing body and a halt to all domestic football competitions.

Last month, a Meeting of Extraordinary Congress was held to adopt new statutes and regulations for the GFA. This activity was supervised by a Fifa Normalisation Committee which has been in charge of football administration in the west African nation since September last year.

The successful congress paved the way for the October 25 elections to select a new set of executives to lead the country's sport.

Article continues below

The Ghana Premier League, as things stand, will be next priority after the elections.

Between February and June this year, a Special Competition was organised to "keep clubs busy" while the Normalisation Committee was working on the administrative structures required for the formal league programme to be formed. This championship was won by , securing them ticket to represent Ghana in the 2019-20 Caf .

led the table at the time the 2017-18 Premier League was suspended while emerged champions in the 2016-2017 full season.

