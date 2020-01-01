Ghana Premier League referees rated highly amid complaints

Prince George Koffie shares his thoughts on the performance of the knights of the whistle so far in the championship

Former Great Olympics coach Prince George Koffie believes referees have so far not fared badly at all in the Premier League this season despite complaints from some quarters.

The performance of the knights of the whistle has been among the most topical issues in the championship, with some team officials landing in trouble for "inappropriate comments".

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito is the latest to have incurred the wrath of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee.

“It’s good, so far the standard is very good. Every team is trying to do something as far as the league is concerned,” Coffie, who parted ways with Olympics last week, told Ghanaweb.

“As humans as we are, you will see some of the referees making some mistakes but even that, I will sympathise with them because they are human.

"Generally, I will rate them at 70 per cent, the 30% will go to the others.

“As you are aware Zito has been sanctioned because he talked about referees as well as [Berekum coach] Samuel Boadu.

"I know there are some coaches out there who do not want to come out and say anything.”

Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso is currently facing disciplinary charges after angrily invading the pitch to confront referee Wiseman Ghansah over supposed unfair officiating during a league clash with on Wednesday.