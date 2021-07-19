Ghana Premier League player admits to scoring two deliberate own goals to combat betting

An Inter Allies defender has stated his goals against Ashanti Gold on Saturday were to change the result of what would have been a fixed match

Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has stated his two own goals scored in Saturday’s Ghana Premier League clash with Ashanti Gold were intended.

The 24-year-old has become a topic of discussion among the Ghana football fraternity after putting the ball in the back of his own net twice within the space of 12 minutes, just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The game, a final matchday fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, ended in a 7-0 defeat for his side.

Subsequently, Musah has told the Ghanaian press that his actions were a calculated attempt to change the score at the time, which he believes was machinated by betting syndicates.

“After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked,” Musah told Kumasi FM , as reported by Citisportonline.

“I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench, I will spoil the bet. And after the game, my team congratulated me.

“I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies.

“I decided to spoil that bet because I don’t condone betting."

Although himself a second-half introduction, Musah was substituted out of the match just before full-time after completing his supposed mission.

Allies, already relegated heading into the final match week, were 5-0 down before he decided to take things into his own hands.

Videos of the defender’s goals have gone viral on social media, with many calling for an immediate probe into the unfortunate turn of events.

“We take notice of the videos circulating in relation to our game against Inter Allies and wish to unequivocally disassociate [ourselves] from any wrongdoing,” Ashanti Gold said in a statement on Monday.

"Ashanti Gold played competitively in the entire duration of the game, with our players scoring five great goals through hard work and team effort in the 15th, 26th, 42nd, 49th and 77th minutes respectively.

“We have no idea as to why the opponents’ player scored two own goals after we were up by five goals, with 13 minutes to end the game.”

Ultimately, Ashanti Gold finished the season in the ninth position.

“We demonstrated throughout the game we were determined to play to the best of our abilities, and not to play to any pre-determined score line as it’s been circulated,” AshGold’s statement continued.

“We therefore vehemently disassociate ourselves from any match-fixing and wish to urge all persons and organisations wrongfully accusing the club of match fixing to desists from that, as we won’t hesitate to take legal actions against such parties.

“As a renowned sporting brand, we have always believed in fair play and would continue to act in the good interest of the game.”

Another game between Legon Cities and Eleven Wonders has also similarly triggered match-fixing suspicions.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has released a statement on the incidents over the weekend.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021,” the GFA has stated in a statement on its official website on Monday.

“The GFA has resolved that: (1) The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and (2) The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.

“The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

“The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.”