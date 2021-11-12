Ghana Premier League: Oppong the hero again as Asante Kotoko edge Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko have made it three wins in a row in the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 away victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.





New-kid-on-the-block Isaac Oppong registered the only goal of the game after the half-time break to seal three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday three fixture at Dun’s Park.





Their first time winning their opening three league games since the 2013-14 season, the Kumasi-based side have moved three points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more.





Friday’s game was the first fixture of matchday three’s round of games this term.





Oppong was an unsurprising feature in Prosper Narteh Ogum’s starting XI, having made himself a fans’ favourite in no time by his fine appearances in the opening two fixtures.





Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama was also on the list for Kotoko, who, however, had to do without captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu since he is on international duty with Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.





Gold Stars tried to take the game to Kotoko in the early minutes, winning two corner kicks within the first 15 minutes.





In the 20th minute, the hosts almost took the lead through Prince Owusu, who saw a point-blank shot saved by goalkeeper Razak Abalora. Michael Enu’s rebound went off target.





Gold Stars went knocking again in the 33rd minute but Abalora was at hand to palm away a shot before another rebound, yet again, missed the target.





Four minutes prior to half-time, new Kotoko signing Richmond Lamptey tried to find the top corner with a curler but his effort went wide.





In the 55th minute, Kotoko registered the match winner as Oppong pounced on a loose ball around the edge of the box to bend a shot into the net, the referee having waved 'play on' after Patrick Asmah appeared to have been fouled.





Richard Amoah sought to bring the hosts back into the game with a long-range shot but his effort went over the bar.





In the third minute of injury time, Kotoko narrowly survived as Abalora had to be at his best to produce a save after coming one-on-one with an attacker.





The remainder of matchday three’s round of games are set for Saturday and Sunday.