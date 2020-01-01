Ghana Premier League matches behind closed doors will bring problems - Ebusua Dwarfs coach Thompson

The Crabs boss speaks on the possible resumption of the domestic top-flight without fans attending games

coach Ernest Thompson is the latest to express worry about the possible resumption of the Premier League behind closed doors.

All domestic competitions in the West African country have been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect on March 15 as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently engaging the Government of Ghana over the possible resumption of major domestic competitions under strictly safe protocols which mainly involve matches without fans.

More teams

“You know our clubs actually rely on gate proceeds. And should the league resume in an empty stadium, it is going to actually affect clubs,” Thompson told Y FM.

“When it’s behind closed doors and there are no supporters coming in, there is no other source of income for some of the teams.

“It is going to cause a lot of problems for most of the teams, Dwarfs not excluded, because you know we don’t have as many sponsors and support as other teams have and that is really going to be a problem.

“If you should ask me, the government or the Ghana Football Association should come in to support the teams financially.

“With that one, if we are asked to go and play, I think fine and with all the protocols and everything put in place to ensure the players, technical team and management do not contract the disease why not.

“We are ready to play anytime they ask us to, but we should be very careful with the decision."

With huge uncertainties over the immediate future of domestic football due to the increasing number of coronavirus infections in Ghana, there have also been some calls for the complete termination of the season.

Article continues below

Officials from King Faisal, Berekum and Eleven Wonders have advocated for the complete annulment of the campaign but two-time champions want the current term continued when safe to do so.

The GFA has, meanwhile, set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of the disruptions.

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.