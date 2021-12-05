Ghana Premier League: King Faisal stun Asante Kotoko in Kumasi derby

Asante Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season by a 3-2 loss to city rivals King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.





Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba netted twice for the Porcupine Warriors but a Zubairu Ibrahim hat-trick on the other side ensured three points for the ‘Insha Allah’ Boys in the matchday six fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium.





The defeat ends a run of five consecutive wins for Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side, who still sit atop the table despite the setback, owing to a better goal difference than the matchday opponents, who have moved level on points.





Elsewhere on Sunday, Bechem United seized the fourth spot following a 0-0 draw with Great Olympics who are seventh on the performance order.





Dreams are fifth on the log, thanks in part to Ghanaian whiz kid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who registered his fifth goal of the season to help ensure a 2-1 home victory over newly-promoted Gold Stars, who place ninth on the leaderboard. Agyenim Boateng Mensah registered the first goal for Dreams while Gold Stars’ consolation came by a Richard Amoah penalty.





Real Tamale United, one of the three newly-promoted sides, shocked 2010-11 champions Berekum Chelsea with a 1-0 away victory. David Abagna’s late effort separated the two teams at the Golden City Park. Whereas RTU have moved to sixth on the league log, Chelsea have dropped to second-from-bottom.





In Obuasi, visiting Legon Cities held Ashanti Gold to a 0-0 stalemate at Len Clay Stadium, leaving the two teams 12th and eighth, respectively, on the standing order.





Earlier on Saturday, a 3-0 home victory over Wafa was enough to put Aduana Stars third on the table. Hafiz Adams, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Bright Adjei were on target against the Academy Boys, who are trapped in the relegation zone in 16th position.





New boys and now tenth-placed Accra Lions registered their second win of top-flight football with a 2-1 home victory over Eleven Wonders, courtesy of a Frederick Asante goal.





A Justice Mensah double inspired Elmina Sharks to a 2-1 home win over Karela United who scored through Kelvin Andoh and hold the 14th position on the table. Sharks are 11th.





Hearts of Oak’s match with Medeama, meanwhile, has been postponed owing to the former’s Caf Confederation Cup engagement with Algerian side Saoura on Sunday.