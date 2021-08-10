Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak’s title defence start date announced

The take-off date for the 2021-22 domestic league term has been unveiled by the Ghana Football Association

Hearts of Oak will commence their Ghana Premier League title defence in October, the Football Association has announced.

Fresh from winning the top-flight for the first time since 2009 and topping up for a double with the FA Cup title on Sunday, the Phobians will have just two months to enjoy their silverware honeymoon.

According to a publication on the GFA’s official website on Tuesday, the 2021-22 GPL season will take off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 for an eight-month run.

“The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres. This follows approval of the plan for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council,” reads Tuesday’s release.

“The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021 which will close on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

“The Premier League will run until Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the Association takes steps to re-align its football calendar after the disruptions caused by Covid-19.”

It is not only Hearts who will be eagerly anticipating the commencement of the new season as arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, who finished four points adrift of the Phobians in second position on the league table, will be looking to bounce back after also ending the 2020-21 term with disappointment in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Real Tamale United will be looking on with excitement as they make a comeback to the elite division for the first time since 2011 after recently securing promotion from the Division One League.

Article continues below

The returnees will be joined by Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions as the three newly-promoted sides.

Gold Stars and Lions will be tasting top tier football for the first time in their history.

The three teams will play in GPL at the expense of Liberty Professionals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies, who finished as the last three teams on the 2020-21 league table and suffered relegation as a consequence.