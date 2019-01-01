Ghana Premier League: Great Olympics coach Armah reveals resignation possibility

The 'Dade' Boys have set their sights on 'Operation 15 points' in the early days of the 2019-20 top-flight

Having set an ambitious target of finishing in the top four on their return to the Premier League, Great Olympics coach Isaac Nii Armah has stated he will quit his job should the club fail to get good results in their first seven games of the season.

The Accra-based side are back in the elite division for the first time since suffering relegation in 2017.

The season kicks off on December 28, with Oly set to open their campaign with an away clash with .

”We want to win all five matches at the start of the season," Armah told Kwese TV.

"We have named it 'Operation 15 points'.

"But then if after the first seven matches, Olympics do not have the points needed to stay up in the league, I will resign because I want to keep my self-respect and dignity intact.

"I hope that it does not happen because I want to win the first five matches but then, in football, anything can happen.”

After the season opener, Oly host Cup holders and then travel to face Bechem United.

The 'Dade' Boys' fourth and fifth matches will be against Karela United (home) and Elmina Sharks (away) respectively while the sixth and seventh fixtures are against Allies and Wafa respectively at home.

Oly are two-time winners of the Premier League.

