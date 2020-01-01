Ghana Premier League: Fabio Gama's Asante Kotoko debut ends in draw with Medeama

An 85th minute penalty ensured sharing of spoils in the outstanding fixture at Akoon Park

and played out a 1-1 draw in a postponed Premier League ( ) fixture on Sunday.

William Opoku Mensah netted first for the Porcupine Warriors but a late Abass Mohammed penalty levelled things for the hosts at Akoon Park.

After the result, Kotoko occupy the sixth position on the league table while Medeama hold the 13th spot.

Visiting coach Johnson Smith handed young midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie a starting opportunity to debut for the club while also bringing Samuel Frimpong, Abdul Ganiyu and Habib Mohammed into the starting line-up

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu handed attacking responsibilities to Kwasi Donsu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Rashid Nortey and Eric Kwakwa in his set-up.

Before the match could witness any clear scoring chance, the home side were forced into an early substitution as Ali Ouattara went down injured and had to be replaced by Baba Musah in the 12th minute.

In the 16th minute, Kwakwa's shot from outside the box went off target, moments before Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora denied Patrick Yeboah the opener.

Four minutes prior to half-time, Ibrahim Osman went close for Kotoko after being picked out by Latif Anabila but Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi was alert to produce a save.

Shortly after the break, Kwame Opoku put the ball in the back of the net for the Porcupine Warriors with an overhead kick but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Kwame Opoku went close with another attempt, smashing a volley from the edge of the box wide. Then teammate William Opoku headed over the bar following a cross from Ibrahim Osman.

After Abalora blocked Asamoah's goal-bound shot with his legs, Kotoko scored at the other end as William Opoku shot into the left bottom corner after pouncing on Emmanuel Gyamfi's lofted ball into the box in the 74th minute.

Seven minutes later, Kotoko brought on new Brazilian signing Fabio Gama Dos Santos for his debut.

Medeama found a way back into the game on 85 minutes as Abass scored from the penalty spot after Habib was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

The strike proved the last goal of the game as the referee brought the game to an end after three minutes of injury time.

In the second postponed game on Sunday, Bechem United recorded a 1-0 win over , courtesy of a Stephen Owusu 54th minute strike.



The two matches were scheduled for earlier dates but had to be played on a later date due to Kotoko and Ashanti's involvement in Caf competitions.